Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Posts Earnings Results

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%.

Shares of EBS stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,545. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $137.61.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

