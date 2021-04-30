Employers (NYSE:EIG) Upgraded by Boenning Scattergood to “Outperform”

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EIG. Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Employers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Employers alerts:

Shares of Employers stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $40.45. 1,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,907. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of -0.03. Employers has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Employers will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 40.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 109,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.6% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,132,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.