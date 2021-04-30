Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Cut by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 32.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,991 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

ENB remained flat at $$38.57 during midday trading on Friday. 130,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

