Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.37

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$47.37 and last traded at C$47.07, with a volume of 1866081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.73.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.83 billion and a PE ratio of 32.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.75.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$10.01 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.0000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

