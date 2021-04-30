Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Encompass Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.940-4.160 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.94-4.16 EPS.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EHC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

