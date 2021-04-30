Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $699,144.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

