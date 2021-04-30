Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encore Wire in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $75.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 101.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the third quarter worth $3,825,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

