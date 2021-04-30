Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145,000.00-$145,000.00, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120,000.00.

WATT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,592. Energous has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $192.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.99.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Energous will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,257 shares in the company, valued at $981,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock worth $98,629. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.