Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145,000.00-$145,000.00, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120,000.00.

WATT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,592. Energous has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $192.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.99.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Energous will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,257 shares in the company, valued at $981,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock worth $98,629. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit