Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Releases Earnings Results

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Enphase Energy updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

ENPH stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.98. 54,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,307. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.99.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 20,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.22, for a total transaction of $3,697,518.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,796,063.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.