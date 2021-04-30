Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $320.92 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.55.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.15. 68,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,837,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

