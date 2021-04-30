Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.770-0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.32 million.Entegris also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.77-$0.82 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.58. 909,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,183. Entegris has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.87 and a 200-day moving average of $99.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.73.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

