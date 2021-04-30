Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of EOSE traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. 632,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,819. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

