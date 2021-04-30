Epiroc AB (publ)’s (EPOKY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pareto Securities raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS EPOKY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.93. 13,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,333. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $24.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.