EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Short Interest Up 149.4% in April

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 149.4% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,342. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes biosimilar therapeutics worldwide. Its lead product candidate is BOW015, a biosimilar version of Remicade (infliximab) for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline of biosimilar product candidates also include BOW050, a biosimilar version of Humira (adalimumab) to treat inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and various other forms of adult and pediatric arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic psoriasis and psoriasis; and BOW070, a biosimilar version of Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

