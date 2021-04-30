Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EPSN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,241. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 0.72. Epsilon Energy has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter.

In other Epsilon Energy news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 336,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $1,212,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Epsilon Energy stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of Epsilon Energy worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 3,979 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

