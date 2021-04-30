Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $201.00 to $220.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Equifax traded as high as $234.97 and last traded at $234.12, with a volume of 1231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.34.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,908,000 after buying an additional 1,729,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $197,991,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Equifax by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after acquiring an additional 308,570 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,901,000 after purchasing an additional 238,330 shares during the period. Finally, Fosse Capital Partmers LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $39,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.