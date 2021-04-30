Equinor ASA’s (EQNR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQNR. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 159,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,509. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 599.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

