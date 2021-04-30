Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 30.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,709,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,388,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2,588.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,417,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,390 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $204,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $1,641,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 32.9% during the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

In other Equitable news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $96,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.50. 20,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $35.18.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

