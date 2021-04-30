Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boston Scientific Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.68.

NYSE BSX opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,065 shares of company stock worth $4,304,815 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.