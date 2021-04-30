Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.39.

TSE:FM opened at C$29.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. The company has a market cap of C$20.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.43. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.28%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

