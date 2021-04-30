Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Franklin Electric Co., Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $46,402,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,992,000 after buying an additional 349,965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,027,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $3,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.