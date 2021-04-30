Eric J. Cremers Sells 20,000 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric J. Cremers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20.

NASDAQ:PCH traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.38. 34,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCH. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.