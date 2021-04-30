Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ero Copper has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.28.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

ERO traded down C$0.10 on Thursday, hitting C$24.68. The company had a trading volume of 94,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,520. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.45. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$14.31 and a 52-week high of C$25.54.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.