Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

NASDAQ ESQ traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.69. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,492. Esquire Financial has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02. The company has a market cap of $185.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 24.72%. Equities analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 26,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

