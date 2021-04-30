Essent Group (ESNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Essent Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Essent Group stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $269,288.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,290,195.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,004 shares of company stock worth $1,265,199 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

