Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Essity AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ETTYF opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $35.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

