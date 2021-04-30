Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS EUXTF traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.00. 225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.45. Euronext has a 12-month low of $84.85 and a 12-month high of $122.05.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

