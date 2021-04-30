Evan Sharp Sells 55,925 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $4,208,356.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Evan Sharp sold 60,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,380,713.04.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $4,965,648.48.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $5,948,952.06.

Shares of PINS opened at $68.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Pinterest by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 122,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.4% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

