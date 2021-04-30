Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EVLO stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,789. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $19.93.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 130,000 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVLO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Earnings History for Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

