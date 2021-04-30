Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Down 3.9% Following Weak Earnings

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.94. Approximately 1,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 263,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04).

EVLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $653.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

