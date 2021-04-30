Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Down 3.9% Following Weak Earnings

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.94. Approximately 1,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 263,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04).

EVLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $653.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit