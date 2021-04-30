Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Trading Up 5.2%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.88. 2,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 261,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a market cap of $684.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 130,000 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

