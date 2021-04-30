Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Trading Up 5.2%

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.88. 2,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 261,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a market cap of $684.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 130,000 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit