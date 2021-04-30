Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Amgen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.23.

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.54. 53,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,905. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.10. The company has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

