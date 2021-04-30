EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Susquehanna

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $35,829,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $12,913,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 351,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,085,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,239,000 after acquiring an additional 333,086 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $8,991,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.