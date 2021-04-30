EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Trading Down 4.9%

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) fell 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.03 and last traded at $40.14. 4,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 404,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $963,826.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

