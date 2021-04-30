EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

EVOP stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.89 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $671,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,174 shares of company stock worth $2,936,903 over the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in EVO Payments by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EVO Payments by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in EVO Payments by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

