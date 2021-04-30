Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €30.04 ($35.34).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €29.30 ($34.47) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.87.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

