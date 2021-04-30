EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of EVRAZ stock remained flat at $$9.10 on Friday. EVRAZ has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. EVRAZ’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRZF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

