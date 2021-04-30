EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of EVRAZ stock remained flat at $$9.10 on Friday. EVRAZ has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.03.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. EVRAZ’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.
About EVRAZ
EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.
