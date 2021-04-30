Exchange Income’s (EIFZF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EIFZF. TD Securities upped their price target on Exchange Income from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Exchange Income from $37.50 to $39.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $33.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.