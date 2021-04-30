Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 445 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,298,000 after purchasing an additional 212,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $67,242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 283,861 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SEB Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $107.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

