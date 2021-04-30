Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 392.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,912,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,477,536.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

