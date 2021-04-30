Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,184 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,456,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

