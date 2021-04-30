Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 241 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $672,918.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.42.

LAD stock opened at $387.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.38 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $390.88 and its 200 day moving average is $328.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

