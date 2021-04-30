Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 251.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $465.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.10 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

In other TPI Composites news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.