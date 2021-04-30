Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FMC opened at $120.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.16 and its 200 day moving average is $111.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

