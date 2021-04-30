Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of XTC stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$10.75. 10,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$422.14 million and a PE ratio of 14.08. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of C$5.91 and a 1-year high of C$11.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.49.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exco Technologies will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Robbins sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$190,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 949,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,443,807. Also, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.61, for a total value of C$26,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,527,635.21. Insiders have sold 61,750 shares of company stock valued at $678,992 in the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

