Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,216 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Exelon by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Exelon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

