Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of EXPGY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,307. Experian has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $41.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

