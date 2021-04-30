Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) announced its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.24. 30,282,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,115,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

