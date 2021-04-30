F5 Networks, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the network technology company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Shares of FFIV opened at $190.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $47,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,386 shares in the company, valued at $15,411,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

