Facebook, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.54.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $329.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.53. Facebook has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $938.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

